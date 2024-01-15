“Part of my body has already peeled off”

coach of psgThe Spaniard Luis Enrique said this Tuesday that it is a “lie” kilian mbappe He insulted the striker when he was substituted last Sunday marseille and assured that he is “Very pleased with his attitude”,

“The interesting thing is that in the world of football everything that arises from lies is what happens. someone invented an insult And there have been all kinds of speculations,” the coach said at a press conference on the eve of the French Cup semi-finals. rain,

The former Spanish coach was thus referring to some alleged insults that Mbappe had directed at him when he was replaced by the Portuguese forward in the 65th minute. goncalo ramos,

star of psg And on behalf of the French team he walked off the field with a serious expression and said some words that some people on the network interpreted as an insult.

“After the games it is a difficult time, I feel very tired. But I am very happy with all the players including Killian. Luis Enrique said, “His behavior is sensational.”

luis enrique He was direct and concise when asked about a photo mbappe He uploaded it to Instagram after the game.

“Do you know how old I am? I’m 53 years old. Part of my body has already peeled off… it’s the head,” the PSG coach replied to the journalist.

