Premier League This is the picture of Erling Holland which was a sensation all over the planet; more than 200 thousand sold

in front of Manchester City, Erling Haaland, has become a sensation inside and outside the courts; Since, a Spanish company made a toy of the Norwegian Raider and its sales were successful around the world.

Erling Holland sold more than 200 thousand toys

minix was the company in charge of creating 3D figures of the former attacker Borussia Dortmund, Sales were successful, reaching 225 thousand toys worldwide.

In the United Kingdom alone, 75 thousand figures with image erling holland And the rest were sold around the world, Norway, Israel, China and the United States were the markets most interested in the piece. Android,

Picture of Erling Holland from Minix brand Instagram: @minix.collection

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that this company produces figures with a world football star, as it has agreements with clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​PSG, Inter Milan or Liverpool.

In 2024, minix It has a presence in 51 countries such as: United States, Spain, France, China, United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Australia and New Zealand.





When is Erling Haaland coming back?

erling hollandThe Manchester City striker is still out with his foot problem and will not play against them this weekend Newcastle United.

The Norwegian has already missed eight matches City And he may also miss St James’ Park this weekend against Newcastle.

Holland He suffered a bone injury in the defeat to Aston Villa in December and has since missed the Club World Cup, the FA Cup third round and four Premier League rounds.

Guardiola could get Haaland back against Palace

The striker does not have an estimated return date and pep guardiola When asked about the Norwegians he was brief. “No, it’s not there yet,” said the Spaniard.

City tour this Saturday newcastle with the possibility of reducing the gap with liverpool On top of the table.

John Stones also involved in Holland’s defeat, although the positive news is that Guardiola has already lost Kevin De BruyneWho played a few minutes in the FA Cup win against Huddlesfield Town.