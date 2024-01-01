Text formatting tools become available

Text tools come to WhatsApp to completely change the way you write messages

WhatsApp completely changed the way you write messages: control now lies with the user

Text tools have arrived on WhatsApp, The most popular messaging application in the world has just received an update that improves and completely changes the way you write messages. These new features They come with beta version updates 2.24.2.9 of the application for phones with Android operating system.

It is not yet known when this novelty will be integrated into the stable version of the application for both iOS and Android or when it will arrive in the rest of the versions of WhatsApp such as the desktop and browser versions. While this unfolds, let’s see How text tools work in WhatsApp,

Text tools in WhatsApp: this is how you can use them on Android

WhatsApp has introduced these tools in beta version 23.21.1.75 of the iOS application, There have been no changes since then, with the same utilities now integrated into the beta version of the Android app.

the image that moves WABetaInfo Shows how you can use these elements that change text formatting in WhatsApp. The options available for programming field are interestingAllows you to send formatted blocks of code.

These new options are as follows:

code block : Allows you to easily share and, above all, read codes in WhatsApp messages. To activate it, you need to integrate serious accent into the messages you send.

: Allows you to easily share and, above all, read codes in WhatsApp messages. To activate it, you need to integrate serious accent into the messages you send. appointment block – It is used to reply or reply to specific parts of WhatsApp messages and “>” is used to activate it.

– It is used to reply or reply to specific parts of WhatsApp messages and “>” is used to activate it. lists: Allows you to list elements numerically and only by digits. The way to do this is to use ‘*’ or ‘-‘ and a number if you want them to be numbered.

The change in the way you write in WhatsApp may not seem huge, but it completely changes how you use the application. It will now be possible to share much more than simple messages, opening up the possibility of integration into other types of environments.,

Being a feature that is already available on both iOS and Android beta versions, We just have to wait for WhatsApp to take steps and integrate them into the stable versions of the application, Meanwhile, if you want to try it out, all you need to do is install the mentioned versions.

It is likely that WhatsApp will bring more changes to the app in the next few weeks. We will stay abreast of all the news to inform you as soon as possible.

