Prime Video: When will future episodes of “Expats” air?

The series “Pravasi” can now be watched on Prime Video! Additionally, episodes will be revealed on the platform every Thursday.

This Friday, January 26th The first salvo of migrants is highlighted on Prime Video. VsEvery Thursday, you This way you will be able to discover the rest of the story. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Prime Video: Migrants finally take the stage

Nicole Kidman fans have been waiting. The Australian actress is starring in this saga this Friday, January 26, 2024 migrants on Prime Video. So, both The first episodes are already available.

every week and every thursday The sequel will be aired on the platform till February 23. This is director Lulu Wang Who also put it in the box.

As notified, based on the best-seller “The Expatriates” by Janice YK Lee puremedias, The latter teamed up with Nicole Kidman Who is also the producer of this miniseries.

In casting? Ji-Young Yoo, Brian T and Jack Huston. This work highlights the journey of three women whose Daily life and origins are very different.

Except one Thus a family tragedy will cross their paths forever. Note the speech carefully!

Hillary (Saryu Blue) and Margaret (Nicole Kidman), two women Married and enjoying a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong. Apparently they have everything to be happy! But the closeness of their relationship will be shattered…

As for Marcy, a young Korean-American who has recently graduated from Columbia University, wants to make a completely fresh start. After this she moved to the famous Asian megacity. heroines who are certain Thrilling the hearts of Prime Video customers.

The trailer was revealed last December There was a stir on social networks also. Give some praise!

Nicole Kidman once again stepped out of her comfort zone

In its press release, prime video Praised all the qualities of this new nugget. “lHe questions privilege in the series and explores what happens when there’s a line between The status of the victim and the crime becomes unclear, we learn.

There is no doubt that moviegoers Will be there to discover it. At the age of just 56, Nicole Kidman likes to constantly change her roles on screen. A true chameleon of the seventh art!

“I am sometimes told that I take risks. But in reality it is not so. I am familiar with the work of filmmakers whose films I admire. So I know what I’m exposing myself to.” He told this to our colleagues 20 minutes During the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

And to slide honestly: “I do not have to work, I practice my profession with passion.

Being a happy mother of four children, the icon makes sure that she is very The children look quite different from their situation. , I divide my two lives and my daughters don’t really understand what I do for a living. Nicole Kidman said.

At that time this was the only film of his which he liked the most little children imagine propst paddington “As soon as I played the villain, they were disappointed! , added the star who definitely hopes to surprise his audience in the new series Prime Video. We are waiting for your opinion!