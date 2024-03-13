Raiders cut Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow

The Raiders also announced the official releases of quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Wednesday.

Henderson — las vegas raiders they cut the quarterback jimmy garoppolo and former Pro Bowl slot receiver, hunter renfroThis Wednesday, the first day of operations of the new NFL year.

The move saved the Raiders over $19 million in cap space under the new front office led by general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract with $33.75 million guaranteed with Las Vegas last March, when Josh McDaniels was the head coach and Dave Ziegler was the general manager. Although Garoppolo was scheduled to be paid an $11.25 million roster bonus next Sunday, his $11.25 million guaranteed base salary for the 2024 season is now void due to a two-game suspension imposed last month by the NFL for the league’s performance-enhancing violation. Can be forgiven. Material Policy.

The failed Jimmy Garoppolo experiment in Las Vegas didn’t last long. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The violation was reported to be related to Garoppolo’s use of a prescribed medication without a medical exemption validated by the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. espn,

Although he is now free to sign with any team, Garoppolo will not appeal the suspension and will have to sit out his new team’s first two games of the regular season.

When Garoppolo signed with the Raiders, he required surgery on his left foot, and his contract was not viable until he passed a medical examination. He suffered injuries and back injuries and led the league with 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions last season when he was benched in favor of rookie Pierce. aidan o’connell Following the Halloween night firing of McDaniels and Ziegler. Garoppolo’s completion percentage of 65.1 percent was his lowest total for a season in which he started at least six games, and the same was true for his passer rating (77.7) and QBR (34.2). His interception percentage of 5.3 percent was the highest mark of his career.

“Honestly, I just want to get back to playing,” Garoppolo said the day after the season ended. “That’s why I play this game… I love to win. Honestly, I feel like I’m here to go out there and win. As a football player, it’s There’s something you really have to accept. Not everybody wants this. Not everybody wants that. Some people just want statistics and things like that. I really just want to go out and win. I enjoy doing. That’s what I’m here for.”

Raiders add experienced quarterback Gardner Minshew In free agency.

Meanwhile, Renfrow apparently fell out of favor with McDaniels’ coaching staff due to his foul play in overtime against them. Arizona Cardinals He was returned for a game-winning touchdown in week two of the 2022 season. He was included in the game.

A year earlier, Renfrow was a Pro Bowler with 103 catches – third most in a season in franchise history – for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns. However, in 2022 and 2023, Renfrow caught a total of 61 passes for 585 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2019 fifth-round pick signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed through the 2022 campaign.

Renfrow took to social media on Wednesday to thank fans: “Raider Nation, thank you for welcoming me and my family the last five years. From Oakland to Vegas felt like home. I can’t do that without my fans. I wouldn’t be the person I am today.” “Teammates and coaches inspire me every day. Five years have gone by quickly… ‘Once a Raider, always a Raider.'”

The Raiders also announced the official return of the quarterback brian hoyer and defensive lineman jerry tillery this Wednesday.