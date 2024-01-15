Drake responded to Kanye West clash in style by using 50 Cent

The feud between Drake and Kanye West has just started againTheir fight is not ending. It was following Ye’s insult, “kiss my ass” against Drizzy, reigniting the feud between the two rappers. When attacked, the Canadian responded with a hilarious video of 50 Cent.

It didn’t take long for Kanye West to respond to Drake , On Instagram, the Toronto artist responded by sharing a famous 2014 video of 50 Cent posing in front of the camera, in which he declared:

“I woke up, looked at the computer and Floyd on the computer said, ‘Fuck TI, fuck you Nelly and fuck you 50.’ I say to myself: ‘Why is he angry at me?’ Nelly slept with your first baby mama Melissa, then she took your fiancé. Say ‘fuck this guy’ instead.”

Released at the time as a response to criticism of Floyd Mayweather, this footage of Fifty went viral on the web and has since been repeated frequently on social media, especially when one questions why he was targeted for personal attacks. is being built. Drake’s response is a logical reaction to Kanye West’s comments After the publication of the title scene “CARNIVAL, He celebrated the title’s first place on the Billboard Hot 100 by taking the opportunity to attack many of his rivals, including Canadian rapper.

“And fuck Drake for picking on Dirk at the beginning of Vulture’s role.”Commenting specifically on Kanye West, accusing Drake of “stealing” Lil Durk from him.