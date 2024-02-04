Really 75 cups? The real price will surprise you

Find out the real price of the new international promotion for February from Itexa, the Cuban telecommunications company.

No, it’s not 75 Cuban pesos. None of the latest recharge offers announced by the only telecommunications company on the island are paid in Cuban pesos or can be purchased in the country, as we have reported in previous publications.

In recent days, Etecsa launched its own promotion for the entire month of February, which is an “international recharge that has everything”, as described on its own website.

“For only 75.00 CUP you get 14GB data (valid for all networks), 75 minutes and a bonus of 80 text messages,” he explains.

But, this price is not in Cubans’ national currency. Because The company itself clarified this later: “It can only be recharged through the sites of international distributors.” Therefore, top-ups are not accepted at MLC stores or from MiTransfer Wallet USD account.

“The price is what it costs abroad to purchase an international recharge that the user will receive in Cuba. Distributors define these prices taking into account the transactions and exchange rates in each country,” Atexa says.

Recharge Price February 2024 ETECSA

So, what is the actual price of Etecsa recharge for February?

According to sounds like cuba, The actual price of Etecsa 14 GB+75 MIN+80 SMS promo is 3.74 USD. Without a doubt, it is a “deal” for those who can pay with it from abroad, but as advertised, it is by no means an option in Cuban pesos.

This is not a recharge generally preferred by customers in Cuba, who get the most benefit from recharges that five times the balance.

With the current state of connections in Cuba, it is impossible to fully enjoy the data bonus.

Many Cubans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Atexa and its international recharge promotions. Recently, a customer wrote: “Don’t be fooled, don’t recharge from Etecsa anymore, it’s better to put it on your MLC card and recharge yourself.”



