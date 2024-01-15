Région Tremblay sells his luxurious home in Sainte-Adèle

Journalist and author of throw and count, Rejean Tremblay, move! So he sold his luxurious home in Sainte-Adèle in the Laurentians.

Built in 1997, this spacious property has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and as many shower rooms.

There are also three garages and the possibility of a full apartment with a separate entrance that could be rented out or used as a home office.

The heated and in-ground swimming pool will help you cool off during the heat wave.

The property has been sold by Eric Lavallee of Exp Real Estate Agency.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

One of the balconies has a large terrace overlooking nature and the swimming pool.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The triple garage is ideal for storing multiple vehicles, while it also has workshop space for manual work.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The swimming pool surrounded by dense trees will be a favorite place to cool off during the summer.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The entrance hall is both spacious and modern and gives a glimpse of all the luxury present in the rest of the rooms.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

Then we arrive at a beautiful lounge with sophisticated architecture where you can relax at any time of the day.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The dining room has a glass ceiling, with its many windows giving direct views of the soothing nature that surrounds the property.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The kitchen is modern and stylish. There are plenty of cabinets, a large central island and space to install a coffee corner or minibar.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The second dining area, which opens directly onto the terrace, is sunny and brings a warm atmosphere to the room.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The first is a beautifully decorated bathroom on the ground floor.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The master bedroom is also very bright and has its own access to the outside to admire nature as soon as you wake up.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

Of course, this room also has its own luxurious private bathroom.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

In a separate space there is a large bathtub and a glass shower.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The walk-in closet that comes with it will delight fashionistas.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

Upstairs, there is a large boudoir with fireplace that could make a great library or office space, depending on your preferences.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The second living room allows residents to relax in front of a movie. This could also make a great playroom if you have small children.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

It’s here that Régine Tremblay runs into one of the many books that make up her personal library.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The second bedroom is a good size and would be perfect if you have children who want their own privacy or who want to share the same room. This room has direct access to the courtyard through the patio door.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

And if you have a large family, know that everyone will be able to keep their privacy.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

In the second bathroom we return to the 1990s. It can be updated or kept as is if you feel nostalgic for that era.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

To stay fit, you will also have a gym where you can train in peace.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

It has a second independent entrance which can become a separate unit from the main residence.

It opens onto a heated living room.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

The open area then leads to a full kitchen where everything you need is available.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

This unit also has its own dining room and private balcony.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

Since it’s the equivalent of a real apartment, the unit also has a bathroom.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

At the end of the room is an office space that could easily become a bedroom.

Photo: Eric Lavallee – EXP Real Estate Agency

Rejean Tremblay is asking $1,188,000 for his lavish estate.

The sale is made without legal guarantee at the buyer’s risk.

Inclusive: Light fixtures/blinds/curtains/alarm systems/refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/washer/dryer/central vacuum & accessories/heat pumps & in-ground pool accessories