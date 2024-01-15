Russian general claims hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed in a single airstrike

(CNN) — The deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces informed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting that more than 300 Ukrainian servicemen were killed “as a result of a precision strike with aerial ammunition,” the Defense Ministry said. this Saturday.

CNN cannot independently verify the numbers.

According to the ministry, Major General Alexey Kim did not specify where the attack took place, but described the location of the attack as “the deployment point of the nationalist ‘Kraken’ formation.”

The ministry said the details emerged during a meeting at the Joint Forces Group headquarters, where Shoigu heard reports from commanders about the current situation in the “special military operations area.”

Kim also did not say when the attack was carried out, but he said that “in the past week alone, as a result of the effective work of reconnaissance and attack systems, three American Patriot complexes, a Vampire multiple rocket launcher, more than 10 foreign-made artillery systems and fuel and ammunition depots,” according to the ministry.

Kim also told Shoigu during the meeting that Ukraine was suffering “significant losses in both equipment and personnel as a result of the use of high-precision weapons and attack drones,” the ministry said.

This is breaking news. more to come.