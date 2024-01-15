Saab accuses international media of provoking dirty war against Venezuela LaPatilla.com

venezuelan prosecutor, tarek william saabhas accused the international media of promoting a defamation campaign against the country in particular Alleged planned attacks against Nicolás Maduro.

According to his statements, foreign portals distort the actions of the Venezuelan state and spread lies that suggest forced disappearances, indicating a conspiracy against him.

“I find it disgusting that every time the Venezuelan state takes action, the international media brings up the figure of enforced disappearances in what seem like conspiratorial plans to publicize”Said.

SAAB Mentioned the involvement of some NGOs whom he described as “mercenaries”. Who are behind all this on social networks.

Similarly, he highlighted that there has been registered Coup attempts were made against Maduro five timesUnderscores the continuing threats to political stability in Venezuela.