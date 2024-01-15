Star Wars didn’t boost the career of Daisy Ridley, who thought she would make more films later

Daisy Ridley, lead actress of the trilogy star wars The Disney version revealed that his career thereafter rise of skywalker This has not been a long, calm river.

There are some roles we never grow out ofAnd playing in a famous franchise can be a two-way street, If some people manage to escape their lead character, like Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), for others it’s more complicated. And star warsThis is the perfect example of a nest of roles that sticks to the skin.

Hayden Christensen never found a character of the same magnitude as Anakin Skywalker, especially after the harsh criticism surrounding his interpretation at the time. In the same vein, Mark Hamill, although he is the famous voice of the Joker, has almost always been seen as Luke Skywalker by most people. So when Daisy Ridley talks about her post-star warsObviously, we worry.

play a difficult role

star wars break

suffrage star wars Is it cursed for its main cast? If we look at the common points between Christensen and Hamill’s careers, Daisy Ridley still chose to take the risk of taking on the new trilogy. By playing Rey in the last three films of the main saga, was the actress wasting the rest of her career? At first glance, it was actually not that simple. The actress reflected on her experience during a conference in Austin Star Wars.

“There weren’t a lot of offers coming in, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any offers… I remember finishing (the trilogy) and thinking ‘Oh, this is cool and weird”.

The actress then talked about the imprisonment that happened soon after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ,“It was definitely a weird time where I learned to sit with silence and, honestly, grieve for the duration of my life.” However, Daisy Ridley puts things into perspective when describing recent years “Very busy and wonderful” Before closing: “I have so many different things to do for so many different people.”

Daisy Ridley therefore escapes the fate of those who headline the saga created by George Lucas, like his collaborator Adam Driver. After the recession caused by the pandemic, the actress now has a full-fledged career, the casting of which swamp king’s daughter in 2023 and Miss Fran’s Dream Life at the beginning of the year. However, she will return to visit the galaxy far, far away in Alias Star Wars 10. The film will see Rey establish a new Jedi Order, and East Scheduled for May 2026.