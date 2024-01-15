said yes? Football player proposed to his boyfriend in the middle of the field

gay australian footballer Josh Cavallo He proposed to his partner on the grounds of his club adelaide unitedwhom he thanked for providing him “a safe place in football”.

The 24-year-old Australian became one of the first footballers to openly announce his homosexuality in 2021, a move praised both inside and outside the world of sport.

As he published on his social networks on Wednesday night, Cavallo proposed to his partner Leighton Morrell, at the Hindmarsh Stadium, while the stands were empty.

“Thank you to Adelaide United for helping organize this surprise,” Cavallo said alongside a photo of him on his knees presenting the ring to his partner.

“It felt right to share this special moment in the stadium where it all began,” said the footballer, who has emerged as a spokesperson for LGBTQ rights in recent years.

Cavallo thanked his club for its “endless support” in the matter. “You have provided a safe space in football that I never dreamed was possible, and have encouraged me to live authentically every day of my life.”

Despite the immense popularity of football in the world, only a few professional players have emerged in the men’s category, most of whom once retired to avoid abuse from the stands.

After Cavallo, Englishman Jake Daniels of Blackpool, who is now on loan at a club in the English seventh division, or Czech international Jakub Jankto, who is currently at Cagliari in Serie A, also made the move. AFP