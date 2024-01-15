PlayStation Plus Premium will fulfill one of its great pending promises

Those responsible for the Sony subscription service are committed to continuing to complement the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog with classic PS1 and PS2 titles

There are very few hours left until he is released New PlayStation Plus Extras and Premium Games During the month of March 2024. Therefore, we have already made our general predictions, while the players have prepared their requests to try to predict which offers will be included in the catalog on this occasion. While waiting for the date marked on the calendar for its arrival, those responsible for the service have committed to fulfill one of his great promises,

and it’s the same The list of PlayStation Plus Premium Classics is one of the great pending accounts Right now for players who enjoy what it offers on PS5 and PS4. with Notable absence of video games originally released on PS1 and PS2, the customer is not very happy with the results. Something that will begin to change in the coming months, as those responsible for implementing it have explained.

Robin Lavallee and Jake Stine are responsible for implicit conversionteam in charge Emulate PS1 and PS2 games on existing systemsThey assured that they are working closely with Sony PlayStation Plus brings many more games to the Premium catalog, in statements provided to media timeextension. He highlights, “It’s always fun when we work on a game and see the community’s reactions.” It remains to be seen whether there is any surprise in this regard in this month or not.

7 games disappearing from PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2024

For now it is time to focus on certainties rather than promises and what is already inevitable is that during the current month of March there will be 7 games that will not be available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. At this time they appear in the section last chance to playSo they face their final days in subscription service:

Civilization 6

code vein

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Heaven

NEO: The world ends with you

outer forest

teachia

The last date to play these is March 19th.So if you are interested in any of them, you better hurry, because there is exactly one week left for their disappearance.