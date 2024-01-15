Same quality for up to 580 euros less

Now you can enjoy the great experience offered by this high-end-premium Samsung for very little money

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a mobile phone that offers quality in all its segments / Image by Ruben Ulloa

In early 2024, it was not advisable to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it was best to wait a few more weeks. That time has already passed, so, Now yes, the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is successful With capital letters. What is the difference? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been released and is now possible Buy the last generation for very little money,

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G still exists Same great quality as day oneThe difference is that now its price has dropped to 580 euros. Its AMOLED screen remains excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can still do any work and 200 megapixel camera Still capable of capturing the best images. If you want to enjoy a high-and-premium experience, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is without a doubt a great choice.

However, the fact that it has been on the market for just over a year There has been a big drop in its price, The best offers are for the top version, which has 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. In stores such as El Corte Inglés and Amazon we have seen it for around 1250 euros, which represents a saving of 580 euros Regarding the original price. Therefore, you can enjoy the best quality Android at a low price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB)

View on Amazon.es:Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB)

Buy at El Corte Inglés:Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB)

Why is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

This is the first reason it’s worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It’s price, As we mentioned, it is quite profitable to be able to buy a terminal of this quality for as little as 580 euros.

Additionally, there are discounts Available for various memory configurations, For example, at PcComponentes you can find 256 GB models below 1000 euros, Therefore, you can choose based on your budget.

the second reason is Offering incredible experiences at all levels, from design to autonomy. As a good high-end-premium mobile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a great build quality You will appreciate it as soon as you get it in your hands. In the left corner of its bottom edge you will find another of its features, the S Pen that comes with it and multiplies its usage options.

We can’t say anything bad about its screen 6.8 inch AMOLEDResolution Quad HD+ (3080 x 1440 pixels), adaptive refresh rate up to 120 hertz And brightness 1750 nits. In practice, the images presented by this screen are absolutely excellent, remaining One of the best panels in the entire Android market, Furthermore, it has a double speaker with Dolby Atmos that produces really good sound.

When it comes to performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is capable of delivering great performance run any app smoothly, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which has a performance of 10 and offers 5G connectivity. By the way, this Samsung Galaxy S23 updated to Android 14 with One UI 6 a long time ago, even with 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB)

View on Amazon.es:Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also a mobile phone that shines Excellent and versatile camera system, there is one behind it 200 MP main lens, a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a double 10 MP telephoto, along with a 12 MP camera on the front. We just assure you that The photography experience is very, very goodRest assured that you will be able to use your mobile to take impressive quality photos and videos.

Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery Lasts about two days with normal use, Support 45W fast charging By cable and, if you buy it on Amazon, the charger is included. This is the last reason why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth buying in 2024. You will get one of the best phones in the market and You will save up to 580 euros On Amazon and at El Corte Inglés.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

join the conversation

This article suggests purposeful and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. Andro4all receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join Andro4all deals channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.