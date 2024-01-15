San Diego Padres beat Chicago

San Diego Padres Defeated 2×1 To chicago cubsWith great performance by Fernando Tatis Jr.

To start the week, San Diego And chicago they met inside Peoria StadiumThe training facility is located ArizonaAs part of preparation for the season mlb 2024,

tatis jr He played his first aggressive innings of the afternoon against right-handed Jordan Wicks. It didn’t take long for the only pitch he saw to be deposited in the direction of center fielder Pete Crowe-Armstrong, en route to a first-inning loss. Additionally, he won at second base and was awarded his first shutout of the preseason.

San Diego Padres advanced on the scoreboard thanks to aggressive performances from Ha-seong kim And tatis jr It all happened in the bottom of the third inning, when Korean hit a line drive to left fielder Owen Casey that turned into a double. The moment was taken advantage of by Quisqueyan, who, with the count at 1-0, took a powerful connection in left field, bringing the first run of the conflict to the locals.

You may be interested in: Big loss: Clayton Kershaw off Dodgers roster

puppies They tied the score at 1–1 in the fifth inning, following a single by Christopher Morrell and an RBI double by Garrett Cooper on a pitch by reliever Matt Waldron. Despite problems in that inning, he struck out Chase Strumpf at third.

Fernando Tatis Jr. They consumed the final turn of the game and did not miss the opportunity to showcase what is to come in 2024. In the bottom of the fifth inning, he entered the batter’s box. He faced the visitors’ freshman pitcher Keegan Thompson. The Dominican didn’t waste any time as he smacked shortstop Nico Horner’s glove with the first pitch.

In what seemed to be a safe out at 6-3, “El Nino” increased his foot speed and turned it into an infield hit. After his brilliant performance against chicago cubsManager Mike Schilt removed him from the duel.

Fernando Tatis Jr. He had three hits in as many at-bats, along with an RBI (4), stolen base (1), and set his offensive line at .286/.412/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG).

Pinch-hitting contributed to the victory

In the bottom of the eighth, with Mason McCoy at third base and Cal Mitchell at first, hitter Jacob Marcy came in as a pinch hitter to face freshman pitcher Chris Clark. On the first pitch, he got the ball into the hands of center fielder Ezequiel Pagan. With a sacrifice fly came that race that meant the difference San Diego Padres,

You may be interested in: San Diego Padres deal with Ethan Salas and 10 others

Other highlights by the San Diego Padres

Johnny Brito has improved in his recent performance. He worked three and a half innings, giving up five hits, no runs and no walks. He struck out six and left his ERA at 3.24. While Ha-Seong Kim hit a double on three occasions.