Bumps in ice reveal severity and speed of Antarctica’s melting

Satellite images reveal significant changes in Antarctic glaciers. (European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3/Reuters)

A team of scientists from University of Edinburgh conducted research that led to a deeper understanding of how and when melting began at the edges Antarctica, Through analysis of a series of satellite images Landsat American researchers observed changes in the size of “ice bulges”, points where glaciers rest and that are indicative of the condition of the ice shelves that cover seventy-five percent of the Antarctic coast.

This study has been published by the journal Naturehighlighted that more than a third of these anchor points have reduced in size since 2000, pointing to a Speed ​​up the process of melting snow, The importance of these findings lies in their contribution to the understanding How ice loss in the Antarctic will affect future sea level rise on a global scale.

Anchor point, or “fixing point”, are important because they act as brakes that slow the movement of ice from the continent to the ocean. When these points lose shape or disappear, the ice accelerates and retreats to the line where the glacier still touches sea ​​level begins, making restoration of contact between the ice shelf and the anchor point difficult in the future.

Antarctic anchorages have shrunk by more than a third since 2000. (NASA/USGS/Bertie Miles/University of Edinburgh)

“Once an ice shelf loses contact with an attachment point, it is very difficult to regain that contact because of a dynamic reaction in the ice: It begins to accelerate and move toward the baseline, where the glacier is now.” Also touches the sea level and starts intensifying. Go back,” he explained to her BBC doctor. Bertie MilesWho led the investigation.

The study is distinguished by its unique methodology, as a type of satellite known as an altimeter was traditionally used to measure ice surface height. But when using records of LandsatThe researchers managed to extend the observation period to the 1970s, offering a broader historical perspective on ice shelf thinning.

“Records of Landsat For example, show that some of the largest and most famous glaciers west antarcticaAs pine island And Thwaites, They were already undergoing change in the 1970s″, he pointed out BBC Teacher Rob Bingham, co-author of the study. This information is essential to understand the evolution of Antarctic melting and its impact on sea level rise.

Thanks to data collected since the 1970s, scientists better understand the evolution and consequences of glacial retreat. (Ching-Yao Lai/Reuters)

This research has been praised by the scientific community including Professor Helen Fricker of Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, who compared ice shelves and anchor points to flying buttresses in architecture, which are essential to provide structural support. “By focusing on endpoints, this beautiful study evaluated Antarctica Support Stability And how and where it is weakening,” Fricker highlighted.

Warmer waters, especially in the west of the continent, remain one of the main threats to the stability of the ice shelves. These structures act as natural barriers controlling the movement of ice from land to sea, The loss of these supports could significantly accelerate the flow of glaciers into the ocean, leading to global sea level rise.