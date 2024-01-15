“Satan’s Comet” arrives after 71 years: when and where to see it?

It’s taken decades of waiting, but now Comet 12P/Ponce-Brookes, also known as the “Devil’s Comet,” is now visible in planet Earth’s night sky.

By: CNN

Currently it can be seen with focal devices; However, according to NASA’s “Astronomy Picture of the Day” website, it may potentially become visible to the naked eye in the coming weeks.

Below, we give you all the information you need to see this celestial object.

What is “Devil’s Comet”?

According to NASA, Ponce-Brookes is a Halley-type comet that orbits our Sun once every 71 years.

Comets are called ‘Halley-type’ because of their orbital period: Swinburne University (Australia) explains that objects in this category have an orbital period of between 20 and 200 years.

Ponce-Brookes, therefore, is within this range, as is Halley’s Comet, which gives its name to this range and which visits the interior of our Solar System once every 76 years.

Regarding its nickname, NASA says that Ponce–Brooks is known as the “Devil’s Comet” because of its horn shape.

According to the specialized site EarthSky, this comet was discovered by Jean-Louis Pons in 1812 and then by William Robert Brooks in 1883 (71 years difference, orbital period), which is why this celestial object was given this name. Gone is “Ponce-Brooks.”

When and where to watch it?

Comet Ponce-Brookes started leaving its mark in the sky from the middle of last year.

EarthSky explains that, on its way close to the Sun, the “Devil Comet” will have its first outburst on July 20, 2023, which could be seen by astronomical photographers.

Comet nuclei often produce outbursts, which are sudden releases of dust and gas that increase the brightness of these objects, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Since then, Ponce-Brookes has produced more eruptions and more are expected to come. What does this mean? That the comet will be brighter in the sky, making it easier to spot.

Currently, NASA explains, the comet can be seen in northern Earth’s night sky with the help of binoculars or a telescope.

