Schedule, channels and where to watch boxing fights on TV and online in the United States and Mexico

anthony joshua Cameroonian faces Francis Ngannou In this Empire Riyadh Arena, Saudi Arab, Boxing fights scheduled for ten rounds correspond to the heavyweight category.

fight between joshua And Ngannou Starts at 6:00 pm Eastern Time in the United States. In Mexico it will be seen from 5:00 pm central time in the country.

How Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou arrived at today’s fight

Looking forward to fighting for the championship again, anthony joshua Warm up your engines with this fight against a former champion ufc, Although he does not have much experience in boxing. Ngannou Represents a real threat to the British.

After losing the title with oleksandr usyk (2021 and 2022), joshua He returned to the ring in 2023, in which year he scored three victories. Against whom was the last victory otto wallin,

Ngannou Only submits one fight as a boxer. It was neither more nor less than before tyson fury, another heavyweight star. Although the Cameroonian lost via split decision, he managed to send his opponent to the canvas in the third round. Despite the defeat, he left a very good image.

In the course of this fight, davy cooperCameroon’s coach said his pupil would have a better chance of a knockout joshua Compared to the previous fight: “tyson fury He may fall, but he gets up. He has fallen in fights many times, even multiple times, but he gets up and keeps fighting. we can’t say that about joshua,

joshua He knows he can’t falter this Friday Arab saudi, But even he can’t stop himself from looking beyond this Friday. He feels optimistic about competing for belts again in different categories.





“It’s in the pipeline, it’s been discussed for a long time and it has to happen. We’re just like you, excited about that possibility. We’ve been talking about it. It’s definitely going to happen soon “Heed my words,” he said. joshua about a possible fight with tyson fury,

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Time, TV and how to watch the boxing fight online

British boxer anthony joshua This Friday, March 8, he will try to achieve his fourth consecutive victory. It is measured in Riyadhcapital of Saudi Arabagainst the former champion of ufc francis Ngannou,

in both usa kind of in MexicoThe fight will be broadcast on paid streaming platform DAZN.

Eastern United States: 6:00 pm.

Central United States: 5:00 p.m.

Western United States: 3:00 p.m.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Boxing Evening’s full card in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou; Heavyweight (10 rounds)

Zilei Zhang Vs. Joseph Parker for WBO interim heavyweight title

Raja Vargas vs. Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight title

Israel Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov for WBA super welterweight title