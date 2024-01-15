Sharon Stone finally reveals the name of the producer who pressured her to sleep with William Baldwin

The American star revealed on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” on March 12 that producer Robert Evans had pressured her to have sex with her on-screen partner during filming. fall apart In 1993.

Being a star with a long career doesn’t stop you from going through tough times. Sharon Stone, now 66, didn’t hesitate to speak out during a particularly troubling moment. In an episode of journalist Louis Theroux’s podcast, the actress returned to filming fall apartDirected by Philip Noyce and released in 1993, with producer Robert Evans (Died in 2019, editor’s note) To “save the film” she may have been ordered to sleep with her on-screen partner William Baldwin. before sexually assaulting her in his office.

“If I had slept with William, we would have had chemistry on screen and we would have saved the movie,” also says the actress, who previously mentioned the story in her memoirs, released in 2021, but did not identify those involved. Without disclosing.

“Robert Evans called me into his office. They had these very low sofas from the 1970s and 1980s, so I was literally sitting on the floor when I should have been on the set,” recalls Sharon Stone. And he runs into his office wearing sunglasses and explains to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and that I should sleep with “Billy” Baldwin, because if I sleep with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance will be better. Will go, and we need to improve Billy. The movie because that was the problem.”

The star also recalls heavy criticism from the producer, who said she was “so strict, and not like a real actress, that he could have just fucked her and got things back on track.” Robert Evans reportedly told her: “It’s true what they say… you’re the most beautiful, your hair is incredible, etc.” We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everyone is talking about you.” And Sharon Stone added: “Then he came right in front of me and he said “But first…” And he pulled his penis a few centimeters away from my face! ,

The actress commented sarcastically on this indecent proposal: “The “real” problem with the movie was me, because I was so stressed out, and so didn’t feel like a “real” actress who could just have sex with him. And could get things back on track.. The real problem was that I was such a hard “ass.”

Sharon Stone said that in addition to William Baldwin, she also suggested other actors such as Michael Douglas to star in the film. However, the producer “would not have listened to the list of suggested actors (…) for the role”, but would in fact have insisted on choosing William Baldwin. And as to who to deal with with whom she shared the poster: “I thought they could have just hired a talented partner, someone who was able to play a scene and remember her lines.”

William Baldwin replies

Shocking revelations that apparently reached the ears of Hailey Baldwin’s uncle. “I don’t know why Sharon Stone is still talking about me after all these years? Does she still have a crush on me or is she hurt after all these years because I brushed off her advances?” asked the main interested party on a scene from the Sulfurous feature film.

An unfiltered response that forced the web to react. “I don’t understand why you’re angry at Sharon Stone. She’s talking about the actions of a disgusting producer, she’s not talking about you,” says one, “Her ego is crying.” Because we said out loud that he was a weak actor in the movie,” says another.