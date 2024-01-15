She says, Interstellar saved this actress’s career.

after ten years of playing interstellarAn actress from the film told how Christopher Nolan’s film saved her career.

of insomnia, In his third film, the filmmaker directed two giants, Al Pacino and Robin Williams, who were no less than stellar. And that clearly didn’t stop him from accumulating coveted castings in his films throughout the rest of his career. To avoid missing out on a range of Hollywood stars, you just need to think about all their latest movies, oppenheimerWhere we notably find Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon.

In fact, Matt Damon made an (almost) surprise cameo interstellar With Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. and appropriately, One of two actresses interrogated reveals Christopher Nolan’s film saved her career And avoid getting caught in the Hollywood trap.

“Thank you Chris, thank you!”

Anne Hathaway in the stars

This actress is Anne Hathaway. Catwoman has already been present in a good portion of Nolan’s Batman trilogy (dark Knight And the dark Knight Rises), then he found the filmmaker in place of scientist Amelia Brand interstellar, And according to her own words, this role was very important to the rest of her career as she had recently won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. the wretched ,

“A lot of people didn’t want to give me roles because they were so worried about my online identity, how damaging it had become. Christopher Nolan was like an angel to me, he didn’t care and gave me some of the greatest roles. Granted I played the roles in my career and in one of my best films. I don’t know if he realized he was supporting me at the time, but that’s how it was. And my career hasn’t lost momentum as of late. It could have happened if he had not supported me.”

Anne Hathaway and her career before Interstellar:

So Nolan’s offer would have been an incredible opportunity for the actress, who apparently seemed to be in bad shape despite her recent bust, allowing her to continue proving her talent., Of course, the actress did not make a series of major films immediately after Space Exploration with Nolan (series ocean 8, Calmness And coup of the century Nothing was very prestigious). However, the American actress has regularly found herself working with great writers dark waters by Todd Haynes andArmageddon time Directed by James Gray.

Even though his career is still quite uneventful (holy witches What nonsense the Zemeckis version is), it’s clear that Anne Hathaway is an actress full of talents (and one who has nothing else to prove). Also, we are very much looking forward to seeing him soon mother Mary By David Lowery (The Green Knight) and mysterious dinosaur movie Flowerwell Street By David Robert Mitchell (It is like this, Until then, she will also star in a romantic comedy soon the idea of ​​being with you With Nicholas Galitzin, Which will be released on Prime Video on 2 May 2024.