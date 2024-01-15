Social Welfare updates the web portal of the Network of Senior Centers of Castilla-La Mancha to make it more accessible and intuitive

In the commitment of the regional government towards new technologies applied to the care of people, the Department of Social Welfare has taken another step in the renewal and rejuvenation of the resources that are put at the service of older people with updates from the portal. www.centrodemayesclm.org ,

Thus the Minister of Social Welfare, Bárbara García Torrijano, announced this novelty within an online tool launched in 2019 and said that “It is now easier to access information about the network of centers for older people, they Where or which activities are conducted? Also information about Gold Card and many other applications that can be consulted through this portal, which we have made easier and more accessible, more intuitive for the elderly,” said the consultant, who elaborated that Since March 2023, 139,000 visits have been registered on this portal, which is “contributing to reducing the digital divide among older people.”

In addition, an image gallery has been enabled where users can see themselves participating in the centers’ actions or see what is done in other centers of the network in other locations or provinces in the region, as well as send suggestions. Can and find out about it. Way to connect with these resources to enjoy over 31,000 of their annual activities.

,7000StepsX’, Health and Healthy Life

The Minister of Social Welfare, Bárbara García Torrijano, reported the news before participating in the ‘7000PasosX’ healthy walk organized by the Guadalajara Integrated Area Management of the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM) in Cabanillas del Campo, Guadalajara.

The mayor of Cabanillas del Campo, José García Salinas, participated in the passage, along with the councilor; General Director of Primary Care of SESCAM, María Ángeles Martín Octavio; Managing Director of the Guadalajara Integrated Area, Elena Martín; Provincial Representative of Health, Pilar Cuevas; This municipality includes the provincial deputy and councillor, Rosa María Ruiz; And about 350 residents of all ages, who, encouraged by the good weather, did not want to miss the first appointment in the province of Guadalajara under the new version of this program to promote physical exercise and healthy leisure.

Since its launch in 2022, the ‘7000PasosX’ program has been a resounding success, with nearly 140 routes completed and participation from over 26,000 people across the region.

“There has been massive participation in all the marches, which shows that these types of proposals coming from the regional administration generate interest among citizens.” This was stated by the counsellor, who elaborated that the program is continuing with more appointments in its two spring and autumn cycles this year. “Now, with the arrival of spring, the program has been reactivated in the 2024 edition with 40 planned routes that are part of the programming as the European Sports Area,” said García Torrizano.

Under this program, ten calls for ‘7000PasosX’ marches have so far been organized in the cities of Mondejar, Horche, Molina de Aragón, Pastrana, El Cáceres, Yunqueira de Henares, Brihuega, Marchamalo, Romanones and in the province of Guadalajara. Guadalajara capital, attended by more than 3,200 people.

The first event of this new cycle in Guadalajara was held in Cabanillas del Campo, but in the next events it is intended to be held in four municipalities in different areas of the province.

Investing in active aging

These marches, covering a distance of approximately six kilometres, have been designed to be accessible to people of all ages and physical conditions. Provincial councils and city councils of municipalities, where they occur, cooperate in its organization and are evidence of the regional government’s commitment to promoting exercise and well-being.

The Head of Social Welfare highlights “the commitment of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha to promote people’s well-being and the benefits of physical exercise and living a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages.” In particular, in the social welfare area she directs, the counselor emphasizes “the importance of establishing these lifestyle habits in older people”, for which, within the framework of the regional Active Aging Programme, approximately seven Millions of euros are invested.