Source: Giants and Matt Chapman agree to terms for $54 million, 3 years

3B Matt Chapman, one of MLB’s best defensive outfielders, agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to sources.

The agreement also includes opt-out options after the first and second year of the agreement.

Third baseman Matt Chapman won his fourth Gold Glove with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Chapman’s deal is similar in structure to Cody Bellinger, who re-signed with the Chicago Cubs last week, with his salary being higher at the beginning of the contract. Like Bellinger, Chapman also has a built-in opportunity to retest the market if he has a better offensive season than he did in 2023.

Chapman, who will turn 31 in April, won his fourth Gold Glove with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Since the start of the 2018 season, he ranks first among all players at that position in defensive runs saved and third in putouts above average.

However, when Chapman hit free agency this fall, some talent evaluators privately expressed doubts about their interest in him due to his offensive performance – 71 home runs over the past three seasons, but a .226 batting average. with. and 537 strikeouts in 446 games.

His 2023 season was a microcosm of the good and bad he produced: After getting off to a very good start and hitting .384 in April, he plateaued, hitting a .205/.298/.361 line the rest of the way. Keep making. Evaluators noted his problems against the fastball.

The Giants have had difficulty signing high-level free agents in recent winters, as their offers for Aaron Judge and others have been rejected. The addition of Chapman should satisfy expectations of a good pitching staff – including sinker pitcher Logan Webb.

