World Adolescent Mental Well-Being Day: Why is it celebrated on 2 March?

Celebrated every 2 March world adolescent mental well-being dayWith the aim of increasing awareness among the population about the mental health problems faced by adolescents, as well as to address these types of disorders and provide them with support.

Overwhelmed teen who self-harms: “I couldn’t handle it, it was my way to avoid discomfort”

The creation of World Mental Well-Being Day for Teens in 2020 is thanks to the initiative of the Hollister Confidence Project, with the aim of observing the mental well-being of teens. The date to celebrate this anniversary was fixed on 2 March every year.

What is the Hollister Trust Project?

The Hollister Confidence Project is an initiative run by people dedicated to helping teens around the world feel more confident and capable.

It is supported by The Hollister Confidence Fund, an organization that provides grants to non-profit groups with projects related to the following areas:

Adolescent mental health.

Equity for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Youth.

Inclusion for LGBTQ youth.

Stop bullying.

Most Common Mental Health Disorders in Teens

Adolescence is a stage of human development that is fundamental for the formation of social and emotional habits that affect the mental well-being of the individual.

In this regard, various studies and statistics show that one in five teenagers has mental health problems.

Some of the most common mental health disorders in teens are:

Worry Changes in mood. Attention deficit and other behavioral disorders. Eating disorders (anorexia, bulimia). Suicide. Depression. Psychosis. Risky behaviour: drug abuse, risky sexual behaviour. Self-injurious behaviors: Cutting or burning your skin.

It is extremely important to design and implement mental health support strategies for adolescents through the application of various resources that benefit their psychological well-being and positively impact their lives through social-emotional learning.

