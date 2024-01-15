Stone Ocean Sees Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Cosplay Jolene Cujoh

What is the plan Inuyasha And jojo’s bizarre adventure have in common? Well, award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a special place for both in her heart. We recently reported that Megan has been praised a lot Inuyasha Kagume is “the hottest girl in anime” as she claims, but her true love appears to be jojo’s bizarre adventure After two declarations of fan love to the public.

First, Stallion came to the Crunchyroll Awards to present an award (which went to Jujutsu Kaisen) and was dressed in a royal outfit in tribute JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Now the superstar has taken to social media to show off her latest cosplay outfit resembling Jolin Cujoh’s character.

While we definitely approve of this look from Stallion, we want to hear your opinion, so check out the outfit in the photoshoot pictures below for your thoughts.

hot girl kujoh 🔥💚 pic.twitter.com/ELJdtXqNst – Tina Snow (@theestallion) 10 March 2024

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University, Megan is no dummy. She’s shared her love of anime for years, so it’s possible that her taste is a sign of great entertainment, and that’s the case. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Following her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Awards, Megan Thee Stallion has since been in Tokyo, Japan. She previously visited a location inspired by the hit anime jojo’s bizarre adventure Before sharing these latest cosplay photos. Even before this photoshoot, the rapper had expressed his love for the show through cosplay. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Showing her version of Bruno’s character.

have you seen JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? How about Netflix? JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean? If you haven’t seen it, you can take a look at the film’s trailer below and watch the title stream on your streaming service today.

When Jolin Cujoh and her lover get into an accident while out for a drive, he is convicted of the crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be free from this prison – this ocean of stone? The age-long final battle for destiny between the Joestar family and DIO has begun!

What are your thoughts? JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Is this one of your favorite anime series or do you find it strange? Let us know in the comments section!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Now available to watch on Netflix.