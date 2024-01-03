Stratospheric! This is the offer PSG would make to Mbappé for a renewal (+details)

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains uncertain in the football world. Although the last winter transfer market ended just a week ago, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has not notified his decision for the upcoming 2024/25 European football season.

PSG’s current president Nasser Al-Khelaifi allayed doubts about Bondy’s talent last Thursday, February 8, when the president was at the UEFA Congress. The Qatari manager took the time to talk about the French international’s future: “When we have both decided, we will tell you what is going to happen with Mbappé,” said the PSG president.

For a few weeks, several French media have reported that Kylian Mbappé will make his decision public in the current month of February, specifically before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid have also not issued any comment regarding the possible arrival of Mbappé at Chamartín. The club from the Spanish capital would have offered him a contract for several seasons, but with a significant cut in salary, as it would not exceed 30 million euros per campaign.

Huge offer from PSG

François David, journalist of “Le Parisien”, the outlet close to Paris Saint-Germain, was present this Friday, February 9, at the famous Spanish program “El Chiringuito de Jugones”, in which he revealed exclusive information presented by Al-Khalifi. The player and his entourage offer him a new renewal aimed at keeping him in the French capital, much more than what he currently has on offer.

According to François, the capital team would have offered Mbappe a contract for the next two seasons in which he would earn 80 million gross euros per campaign, an offer that is higher than the 70 million gross euros he currently earns per season.

Similarly, the Le Parisien journalist indicated that this new offer from Paris Saint-Germain could completely change the course of the Parisian attacker, as he assures that if Real Madrid makes him a contract offer higher than Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Júnior Does not present. ., is able to reject the “White House” in order to stay a few more seasons in Paris.

However, the same media “Le Parisien” reported a few days ago that Kylian Mbappe will not renew with the Paris unit, as he chose to play with Real Madrid next season.