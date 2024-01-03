Google renames its artificial intelligence chatbot as Gemini and launches its first mobile application

Google Changed the name of your chatbot artificial intelligence (AI) Bard to Gemini announced that starting today this technology will be available through a new Gemini application for Android and the Google application on iOS and, in addition, has also launched an “enhanced” paid version.

Shortly after the popularity of chatgptFrom Open IA, Goggle launched its Bard chatbot in early 2023 and announced its Gemini multimodal model later in the year.

Sissy Hsiao, vice president and general director of Gemini Experience and Google Assistant, said in a press conference that, Apart from the name and logo change, the chatbot – which is powered by the Gemini Pro language model (LLM) and available in 40 languages ​​globally – remains the same.

“Self-awareness is a tricky thing for models, so if (Gemini) is asked on Thursday ‘What’s your name?’ Maybe he’ll answer, ‘I’m a bard,'” Hsiao said.

