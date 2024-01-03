Google renames its artificial intelligence chatbot as Gemini and launches its first mobile application

Google Changed the name of your chatbot artificial intelligence (AI) Bard to Gemini announced that starting today this technology will be available through a new Gemini application for Android and the Google application on iOS and, in addition, has also launched an “enhanced” paid version.

Shortly after the popularity of chatgptFrom Open IA, Goggle launched its Bard chatbot in early 2023 and announced its Gemini multimodal model later in the year.

Sissy Hsiao, vice president and general director of Gemini Experience and Google Assistant, said in a press conference that, Apart from the name and logo change, the chatbot – which is powered by the Gemini Pro language model (LLM) and available in 40 languages ​​globally – remains the same.

“Self-awareness is a tricky thing for models, so if (Gemini) is asked on Thursday ‘What’s your name?’ Maybe he’ll answer, ‘I’m a bard,'” Hsiao said.

Google has also been launched today usa Access Gemini from the Gemini mobile app for Android and the Google app on iOS, where users can write, speak, and share images with the chatbot.

“This is a very important first step toward building a true AI assistant,” Hsiao stressed, adding that users can take a photo of a flat tire and Gemini will follow up with a step-by-step tutorial on how to change it. Will respond with.

Moreover, in case of Android phones, Gemini can become the phone’s main assistant, while users can activate Gemini from their phone’s center button or by saying “Hey Google” or “Ok Google”.

Starting next week, Google will launch app access to Gemini in English, Japanese, and Korean in the Asia-Pacific region, with more countries and languages ​​coming soon, including Spanish.

Another Google launch today in 150 countries is Gemini Advanced, where the chatbot has access to LLM Ultra 1.0 and is able to respond – for now only in English – to more complex tasks such as programming, logical reasoning or creative collaboration. .

“Gemini Advanced not only allows you to type longer signals, but you can also better understand the context of your previous signals,” Hsiao explains.

A subscription to access Gemini Advanced will cost $19.99 per month and also provides access to the Google One premium package and its 2 terabytes of Google storage.

“We are excited for people to begin testing Gemini Advanced. So we have a two-month free trial that will be available on Thursday,” announced Shimrit Ben-Yair, vice president of Google Photos and Google One.

Additionally, the company announced that it is working so that “soon” Google One AI Premium users can use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.