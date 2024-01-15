Study finds exercise improves quality of life for women with advanced breast cancer

Data in international study shows positive effects of exercise on breast cancer patients

(Dennis Thompson and Carol Tanzer Miller – HealthDay News) – The Exercise can help women to cope better severity of breast cancer Advanced, explains one Study recent. patients they were less pain and fatigue, as well as a better Quality of lifeAfter participating in a regular exercise program, researchers report at the European Breast Cancer Conference in Milan, Italy.

The findings suggest that patients with disseminated breast cancer should be offered exercise as part of their treatment, the researchers said. Anouk Hyens, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Health Economics at Utrecht University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

“With patients Metastatic Cancer They often undergo ongoing treatment aimed at prolonging their lives,” Hiensch said in a news release. “Thank them” treatment, “Many patients with metastatic cancer survive for a long time, but many also report a decline in quality of life over time,” he said. “Therefore, we need meditation strategies Support such as exercise improves the lives of these patients.”

For this study, 357 patients with advanced breast cancer were recruited from one of eight cancer centers in Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and Australia. Their average age was 55 years.

Personalized exercise program shows encouraging results (illustrative image infobay)

Half were randomly assigned to a nine-month exercise program along with cancer therapy, while the other half received usual cancer care.

The exercise group exercised twice a week with a personalized training regimen that included resistance, aerobic and balance exercises. Patients in both groups were also encouraged to engage in physical activity for at least half an hour a day. Researchers found the greatest improvement in women under 50, as well as those who had the most pain initially.

Hiensch said researchers suspect this improvement occurred partly because exercise helps reduce inflammation. “Based on these findings, we recommend supervised exercise as part of their standard care for all patients with metastatic breast cancer, especially those experiencing pain,” Hiensch said. “Even older patients benefited from exercise; However, the program may require some additional adjustments to maximize benefits for younger patients.

Dr. Michael Ignatiadis, president of the European Breast Cancer Conference, called the findings good news for advanced breast cancer patients.

“This shows that people can enjoy a better quality of life with less fatigue and pain if they participate in an exercise program as part of their treatment and care package,” he said in the news release.

“People with metastatic cancer may not always be cured of their disease, but they may live for many months or even years, so it is extremely important to ensure that they have the best quality of life,” said Ignatiadis, a medical oncologist at the Jules Bordet Institute in Brussels. The quality should be the best.” , Belgium. He did not participate in the study.

Findings presented at a medical meeting should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

