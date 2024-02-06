Taino ‘erased’ Ame: Rayados, the winner of most Concacaf tournaments

In CONCACAF Champions League (2008–2023), striped He is the top winner of this tournament with five titles, but in general keeping with the previous format which was called CONCACAF Champions Cup (1962–2008)The one who has the biggest trophies in his showcase is the one America,

However, Fernando Ortiz This only takes into account the first piece of information, so in the press conference before the game this Monday at Comunicación de Guatemala, Fernando Ortiz, Gang’s DT, He highlighted that Monterrey is the biggest winner.

“Monterrey knows the competition very well, Monterrey is the biggest winner of this competition, we are going to take it with the same seriousness as every time Monterrey plays a competition in the league… For us it is a competition that Takes Monterrey to the forefront of “the highest possible.”

America Won titles (7) in the years 1977, 1987, 1990, 1992, 2006, 2015 and 2016; blue Cross There are six trophies and Pachuca and Monterrey both have five, Pandilla in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

What did he say about his opponent?

Raidos’ opponents in the first round of the Champions Cup Concacaf is communicationTeam with the greatest history and titles guatemala,

“We are facing a great opponent, it is one of the most important clubs in the club or the city, and it deserves all the respect,” he said. TanoWho said that they do not yet know the starting eleven for this Tuesday’s duel.

“We know they are the defending champions of the league, we know they have experienced players leading the field. This requires attention, where certainly at home it becomes much stronger and we have to be more careful in every way.

anxiety is evident

Raidos is one Many champions of this tournamentBut that doesn’t fill them with anxiety or pressure to win again at Concacaf, rather it fills them with nervousness about a new challenge.

“I don’t think we are worried, but nervous about playing in an international competition. We would be wrong if we don’t think about good results and reaching the finals.”

the match has been agreed upon 7:00 pm. (Monterrey time), at the stadium Doroteo Guamuch Flores,