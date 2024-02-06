Apple launches Vision Pro glasses and drops real photos

new mixed reality glasses apple vision pro They hit the market last Friday, February 2, at a price of $3,499 (over 3,200 euros), and expectations for the product were immediate.

Apple defines this technology as “a spatial computer”, combining virtual reality and augmented reality, which aims to integrate digital elements into the real physical objects and environments that we see.

Over 200,000 reservations were made for these glasses before they hit the market, making the device considered a huge success, despite some glitches that arose along the way.

bbc world The company’s announcement says the device will have 256GB of storage, while the headset’s eye-tracking technology can work by monitoring only one dominant eye, supporting those who don’t have full use of both eyes. .

The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, revealed that the high cost of the glasses is due to the multitude of technologies and developments they make, which has led them to register over 5,000 patents.

This is one of the disadvantages arising from equipment, as life has reached high prices today, especially in problems of meeting basic needs.

Meta, for its part, has proposed a lower-priced headset, called the Quest 3 and priced at US$499 in the United States.

Even though the price is low, it has struggled to achieve mass sales.

This also includes the discomfort caused by prolonged use, which is another reason why they have not become popular.

In a test conducted last June and which bbc world Had access, although they could not record or take photographs, they found out the advantages and disadvantages of the product.

They list this:

The battery remains attached to a cable next to the user, following Apple’s decision to separate the battery from its Vision Pro so that it does not feel as much weight on the head. Once the user puts on the glasses, the room around them is viewed not through glass, but through multiple integrated cameras. Everything is controlled by gestures. The viewfinder tracks where you’re looking. When you look at an app icon and press your thumb and index finger together, it opens. If someone walks up to you in real life, you will be able to see him, no matter how immersed you are.

The popular Sessiarmy account has published a thread on the social network X, compiling the most fascinating moments of users with their new glasses this weekend.