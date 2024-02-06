According to the doctor, what exercise should you do if you want to sleep like a baby – Health

Sleeping is an essential function for our body to remain healthy, to have energy and to be able to perform all its functions again. But rest doesn’t just mean sleeping. There are many people who feel without energy when they wake up, despite sleeping for hours. the good news is According to the doctor, there is a small exercise which can be done to get good sleep.

Although it’s important to see a specialist if you think you have some type of sleep disorder, it’s important to know that Expert recommendations that can improve your leisure time. A doctor from Maryland, United States shared through his TikTok account @doctorsood, They claim it’s a simple breathing exercise that can help you fall asleep faster and feel more relaxed.

In the video you simply practice breathing in and counting to five and then letting the air out. Finally Dr. Kunal Sood asks, are you still sleepy? And, he confirms, The best way to improve sleep is simply to breathe with the resonance frequency.

Practice couldn’t be simpler than this. It’s simply calming your breathing, inhaling and exhaling for a count of five, something anyone can do and, in expert opinion, This provides an opportunity to significantly improve comfort. the reason is that This habit reduces the speed of breathing At a rate of about six per minute and the heart rate increases, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and helps improve sleep quality.

Keys to improving breathing, sleep and general health

According to the doctor, A small exercise of inhaling and exhaling can make a big difference in terms of the quality of your rest. But this is not the only reason for implementing this method.

According to various investigations, Practicing breathing with resonance frequency, i.e. inhaling and exhaling in five-second bursts, can help reduce anxiety and improve cognitive performance., It should be said that the doctor’s claims are supported by the United States National Institutes of Health, which states that breathing training helps reduce stress, control blood pressure and improve mood.

Many of the doctor’s followers on TikTok put the advice into practice and said they started seeing significant changes, not just changes. Along with improving the quality of sleep, there is also a feeling of peace.