Taylor Swift calls on Americans to vote for Super Tuesday

His political positions are rare and closely scrutinized. Superstar Taylor Swift has called on her fans to vote in the current primaries regardless of their preferences. His choice for the presidential election is still unknown, but the Republican camp is scared.

follow full coverage This is an important day of the US presidential election, “Super Tuesday”.

He is an American pop superstar. Taylor Swift has 282 million followers on Instagram and her potential influence

Young American voters are highly scrutinized ahead of the next presidential election. This Tuesday, he called on his fans to vote during the big day of the primaries, but without giving any partisan instructions.

“I want to remind you to vote for the people who best represent you. If you haven’t, make a plan to vote today.”the singer wrote on Instagram, encouraging voters to visit the vote.org site to find their polling place.

full star in usa

From Maine to California, from Texas to Virginia, from Alaska to Alabama, millions of Americans are called to the polls in 15 states and one territory during “Super Tuesday” of the presidential primaries. Democrats and Republicans are voting to decide who will defend their color in the next presidential election next November. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the staunch favorites, each in their own camp.

Personality of the Year 2023 for Time magazine, crowned at the last Grammy Awards as the artist who has won the prestigious award for Best Album of the Year the most times (four in total), Taylor Swift has become an essential personality in the United States. Have gone. And eight months before a potential showdown between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, each of its potential positions is closely scrutinized.

The Republican camp feared an impact

They already in September published a message on Instagram inviting their subscribers to go to the Vote.org platform to register on the electoral lists. The organization recorded more than 35,000 new registrations that day, an increase of 23% compared to the same day a year earlier. But the singer, who has become a feminist icon for her fans, has often been reluctant to speak out for one side.

Thus he was widely criticized by Democrats for not openly supporting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump in 2016. After years of caution, Taylor Swift came out of the woods for the first time in 2018 by sponsoring a Democrat against a very conservative Republican senator. Conditions in Tennessee, where the singer spent her youth. In 2020, Taylor Swift officially announced her support for Joe Biden against then-President Donald Trump, accusing the Republican “fanned the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout his tenure,

read this also “Caucus”, “Convention”, “Delegate”… A useful little glossary for understanding “Super Tuesday”

The Republican camp is so frightened by his possible support for Joe Biden this year that a de facto smear campaign has been launched against him, even though he has not yet formally expressed anything. The Super Bowl final last February was particularly scrutinized. The teammate of Kansas City star player Travis Kelce, she finally came to watch his victory in the stands after several weeks of uncertainty. On top of all that, it was rumored that she would publicly take a position on the Democratic candidate on this occasion. 123 million viewers watched the match, a record that puts this final in American television history, just behind the Apollo moon landing in 1969. But Taylor Swift hasn’t said anything yet.