Ter Stegen scares in training

xavi hernandez He led the training session that started at 11 am this Friday and in it, mark ter stegen He caused a scare in the opening minutes due to some knee trouble. In the final training session before the duel against palms (9 p.m. / Movistar Plus) The goalkeeper had to be treated by the club’s medical services, and although he later got up, uncertainty grew about the German’s physical condition after the first quarter of an hour, as Barça told the media. The doors closed, as usual, and the seriousness of the situation was not realized until a few minutes later. Eventually everything became scary and he continued training normally.

He was not in the same session Christensen, which all indicates that he will be removed from the call as a precaution. The Dane is still recovering from his Achilles discomfort and hopes he won’t play against it palmsas has already been done against him athletic, Another one who can rest though will be on the list and complete the session normally. AraújoWho returned early from the Uruguayan concentration due to excess of work.

despite the fear of ter stegen What are you waiting for already? Javi At a press conference, Agarense led a training session with all the available players and already Gundogan, Cuban, Lamine Yamal, Firmin, Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Marc Guieu and Hector Forte. After returning from his rallies. agarens also had Iñaki Pena, Marcos Alonso, Inigo Martínez, Sergi Roberto, Oriol Romeu, Ferran Torres and Vitor Roque.who did not travel with their teams as well as with normal teams Cochrane and Casado Of the subsidiary company.

Dr Pruna examines German’s knee montilla

central pair of Barça Atlético, Mika Faye and Mbakey, He also trained this Friday and the first one has a lot of numbers to re-enter the call, as he already did it against Majorca, On the other hand, the player took a loan LAFC He will have to continue waiting for his chance, because he will not be able to go with the first team due to the reserve team having a card on this day.

someone you can trust will be ferran torres, who will return to call-up almost two months after his muscle injury against Osasuna. with charging minutes Lewandowski, Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha With their selection, both ‘Shark’ and Vitor Roque He may have the numbers to start in the starting eleven.

they will be on leave Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, Will focus on their options to remain in the last two matches psg, Optimism increased in the last few hours around the Canarians, because after the heartbreaking image against Athletic, the midfielder put on the boots again to do individual work on the grass.