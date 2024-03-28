Pato O’Ward sets deadline to reach F1

Mexican driver Pato O’Ward knows that time is running out, so he sets a deadline to reach Formula 1, otherwise it won’t happen.

Los Angeles, California–Mexican Pilot Duck O’Ward Live a dual professional life. he is a star pilot indycar and reserve in the team mclaren Of Formula 1. He works to reach the Great Circus, but he is clear that time is running out and the deadline to reach has already been set or it won’t happen.

Pato O’Ward will turn 25 on May 6 and his goal is to become a starter in an F1 car at the age of 27 or maximum 28, but he knows it is not easy, but it can happen.

Interview by Mauricio Pedroza for the program ‘If not now then when’ royal who is in his fifth year indycar cBut arrows mclaren As always, he was honest about his expectations.

Pato O'Ward will turn 25 on May 6 and his aim is to become a starter in an F1 car at the age of 27 or maximum 28.

“I want to be in F1 when I’m 27, I’m turning 25 this year,” he said. “As much as I want to stay fresh at 30, other people younger than me also join me. It doesn’t matter how good I am or how well I teach, they will go for someone younger, because there they are playing with someone who entered the circus, I am not inside that circus, yes I am I’m more or less one foot in, but you have to be in racing shape, already in, so you can really see your future in Formula 1 getting longer, but with 27-28 entries, I find it difficult. Yes, I find it very difficult, I say this, there are still at most three years left, at the most, at the most.”

Currently, the starting drivers for the McLaren team are: lando norris With a multi-year contract that hasn’t already been disclosed oscar piastri With the agreement lasting until 2026.

“For those three years I’ve kept at it, if it hasn’t happened in those three years, really, it’s not going to happen, and it’s not like I’m spending my time in Formula 1 tests anymore , but I’m gonna put it on the grill to make it happen and I’m teaching that I have more than enough to be there, so, either they give me the opportunity or I’m not going to give that dedication anymore, because It is not meant to be. And that’s a lot of time, a lot of energy,” he added.

All drivers remain in their seats in F1 from 2023 to 2024. nothing moved, but it was Lewis Hamilton Which shook the market by 2025

Regarding his communication with the team and especially with Zac Brown in this regard, he said: “They say to me ‘I wouldn’t invest millions of dollars in you if I didn’t believe in you’, I I understand, I understand that they will not fire any of the drivers that they have right now, because they have a very strong program. I understand that the situation they are in right now is different than if someone were to go And they tried to bring another one in, so no, so yes, no.

“I don’t know what will happen, places will open up in the next few years. He is going to open at McLaren, probably not, because Piastri has signed, Lando has also signed…

“There’s going to be opportunity, there’s going to be movement, the point is where it’s going to open up and reach out, I need you to get involved.”