This is Emma Stone’s new event movie: This trailer with a 3-star cast looks promising! – Cinema News

Winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Creatures” (one of four received by the feature film), Emma Stone does it again with director Yorgos Lanthimos. And his sketch film “Kinds of Kindness” has already been released.

If we had to wait five years between The Favorite and Poor Creatures, that wait will be cut short before the next collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos. Because it’s already been filmed, and the actress mentioned the project on our microphone during her visit to Paris last December.

The feature film, titled Kinds of Kindness, now has a release date (June 21 in the United States and, we hope, the same time in France). And a teaser from which you can get an idea of ​​the style of the film.

Three stories for seven actors

Or rather, styles. Because Emma Stone told us it will be a sketch film made up of three different stories, with the seven main actors playing a different role each time. Considering the images revealed, we should expect to have a section in black and white, another in warm colors, and yet another, where a purple car rotates, in cool colors.

To sum up, in a few seconds, illustrated by the famous “sweet dreams”, from the strange, disturbing and unexpected cinema of Yorgos Lanthimos. Including some of the cast of Poor Creatures (Emma Stone, but also Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley) and his assistants Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie.

Unveiled in Cannes?

The number of people you can expect to see in the south of France in May. With a release date planned for a month later, Kinds of Kindness is an ideal candidate for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In competition, where Yorgos Lanthimos has already presented The Lobster and the Killing of the Sacred Deer?