The actress emptied her wardrobe at Vestiaire Collective

after Kate Moss And chloe sevigny In early February 2024, collective locker room The online luxury item resale platform, launched in 2009, collaborates with American actress jessica chastain , All profits from the sale of items from this unique closet clearance sale will be donated to the global organization Women for Women InternationalWhich helps women who have survived conflicts and wars.

For quite some time now, wardrobe clearance has become a widely preferred shopping option by all lovers of extraordinary items. A true eco-responsible gesture fighting against excessive consumption, this way of renewing your wardrobe allows above all buyer Rare clothes, which are often not available in the market ready to wear.

Gucci, Givenchy, Jacquemus… the actress’s glamorous choice

a combination race powder pink signed Stella McCartneyAn electric blue silk set consisting of a long skirt and a fitted jacket from the house guccior a velvet and lace dress Givenchy Worn during the Toronto Film Festival in September 2015…

with her stylist elizabeth stewart – who also works with Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, viola davis And Amanda Seyfried -, the three-time Oscar-winning American actress and producer has selected a series of designer pieces and accessories to be worn during prestigious ceremonies, on red carpets or during more intimate everyday moments.

,I have worn these pieces at important moments in my life and am sensitive to the craftsmanship that went into making them. I hope other people enjoy these pieces as much as I do“, Jessica Chastain announced. ,I also love the fact that Vestiaire Collective is a company changing the fashion industry for a more sustainable future and I’m glad these items are getting a second life“, she added. The opportunity for fans of the distinctive red-haired American star to appropriate her cutting-edge style and some pieces of her wardrobe.

Jessica Chastain’s selection is available on VestiaireCollective.com,