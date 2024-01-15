The legal route through which most migrants manage to enter the United States, including many Venezuelans

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have launched an application with various functions for travelers, importers, transporters, international organizations and immigrants who are looking for a way to gain entry into that country. Have found it. , especially Venezuelan immigrants.

Migrants who are physically in Mexico have made more than 64.3 million requests to enter the United States through the CBP One app, according to documents obtained by CBS News. The internal report, which covers a 13-month period between January 2023 and February 8. 2024, it also shows that thanks to this method approximately 450 thousand immigrants have been allowed to enter the country.

The main countries of origin among those permitted entry under the application process are: Venezuela, Mexico, Haiti, Cuba, Honduras, Russia, El Salvador, Colombia, Chile and Guatemala.

For its part, Customs and Border Protection published a statement in which it announced that, in January, it processed approximately 45,000 people through appointments sent to CBP One. According to the report, 87% of non-citizens were processed by this method at appointments at ports of entry, which, they say, shows that “non-citizens will follow an orderly process when one is available.”

“Since the appointment scheduling feature was introduced in CBP One in January 2023 through the end of January 2024, 459,118 people have successfully scheduled appointments to report at ports of entry,” the office says.

What is CBP One App?

In October 2020, CBP launched the CBP One Mobile app for Apple Apps and Google Play, which serves as a single portal for various services, such as inspection appointment requests for carriers and I-94 entry for travelers. , an electronic document that records the entry and exit dates of people visiting the United States.

Since its launch, CBP One has new implementations, such as scheduling of appointments. Noncitizens located in central or northern Mexico who want to travel to the U.S. can use the app to send advance information and present themselves at various land ports of entry at the southwest border, according to the office’s description. are, such as:

-Arizona: Walnut

-Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso

-California: Calexico and San Ysidro.

