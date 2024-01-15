The Cuban government admits that the increase in fuel prices “has not achieved the expected effect”.

The Cuban government recognized this during monthly meeting of the council of ministersThat New fuel prices will be implemented from March 1“has not achieved the expected impact”, particularly with regard to the proposal put forward by private carriers.

In an assessment conducted by senior Cuban leaders stationed in a room of the Palace of the Revolution, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning, Mildre Granadillo de la Torreassured that prices continue to rise in relation to transportation for the population, attributing this increase to private means.

The official specifically stated that “Although non-state management forms that provide passenger and cargo transportation services receive fuel to carry out these activities at established wholesale prices, The expected effect on prices has not been achieved“, according to a report in the official newspaper Granma,

Since these new rates have come into effect, which will be reviewed every three months, the fear of price rise in the private transport sector has put the regime on alert, knowing that such a fact will have an impact on the already delicate circumstances. There will be an impact. Mobility across the island.

Their strategy, apparently ineffective, includes imposing fines on transporters, as it happened guantanamoAccording to a note in the official newspaper, where in less than a week, inspectors imposed 80 sanctions on drivers “who committed indiscipline and illegalities”. To overcome,

Their other option is preventive talks through the Public Administration Council, the National Office of State Transportation Inspection, the Directorate of Comprehensive Supervision, and the National Revolutionary Police, so that they can “organize and combat abusive and speculative prices in passenger transportation.”

The truth is that, faced with a scenario of increasing shortages, the authorities have still not found a formula in which the population is not primarily affected in decisions signed from a bureau in the Palace of the Revolution, an issue that has a negative impact. The quality of life of Cubans.

Defending this package of measures in order to fuel, the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, has said, among other issues, that “the increase in prices for the population by private transporters is a distortion that must be corrected.”

Similarly, using a word he likes a lot, Official urges end to “leniency” in confrontation with potential price hikes,

Even, The Prime Minister has threatened to take away licenses and even vehiclesTo all those who raise service prices.

Marrero Cruz emphasized the responsibility of local governments to enforce what is established and launched very specific threats that could worsen the situation.

In its defense, the government has said this from the beginning of the implementation of this measure Preservation of wholesale fuel prices for private transporters should prevent increase in the price of services they provide to the population.,

The issue observed after a month does not yield the expected results from the bureaucratic concept established in their offices.

It’s worth remembering This measure has raised many concerns of the population on the island., Since the beginning of its implementation, Cubans began to find increases in the rates of private transporters, while drivers faced long lines at the few supplied gas stations.