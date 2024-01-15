His new haircut is not unanimous

Nicole Kidman reveals her brand new look on Instagram. Break out the long hair, and make way for the trend of the moment with the blonde bob.

It seems his 9 million subscribers are having trouble recognizing him. With an Instagram post, Nicole Kidman revealed her brand new look. Half-hidden under her hood, the actress wears a wavy square cut in platinum blonde color that suits her perfectly, but is different from her usual look.

in a bomber oversized Balenciaga, Nicole Kidman poses with a confident, secure look. In the comments, fans and curious people are having difficulty recognizing the 56-year-old star: “It doesn’t even look like her”, “Her real face has disappeared”, “She’s very beautiful but she always tries to be cool.” Does”, can – we read in the comments. If despite everything his haircut has managed to seduce some people, it is not the first time that Keith Urban’s wife has dared to have a new appearance, even if it means not being unanimous.

rest after this advertisement

Nicole Kidman Pinned for Her Micro-Skirt

In late 2022, Nicole Kidman caused a major stir by posing on the cover of the special Hollywood issue of “Vanity Fair”. In a Miu Miu micro-skirt and short top, Tom Cruise’s ex-partner showed off her legs and tummy, drawing the ire of her detractors. Some people specifically accused him of retouching their photos.

rest after this advertisement

However, the actress is 100% okay with her clothing choice. “It was my decision. Anyway, it was fun,” she told “Stellar” magazine last July. Nicole Kidman admits she always does what she wants when it comes to fashion, never mind the opinions she gets Without: “I just think, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear this, it reminds me of my school uniform. Or, ‘Oh my God, yes, I would love to do that.'” A star who knows how to handle criticism.