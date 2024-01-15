This is how the Italian league situation continues

2024-04-01



inter de milan he is the virtual champion 2023–24 season Of the Italian League. The Lombard team defeated Empoli 1-0 and the onus of becoming champion is on the next three matches.

This Monday’s goals were made Federico DiMarco and Alexis Sanchez He got three points on matchday 30 in Serie A. Inter have 79 points, 14 more than Milan, who are in second place. 8 games remaining (24 points in dispute), Inter depends on the next three matches To be praised, Milan must not fail if they want chances, even if they are very few.

-Surprising team in Champions-

He bolognaDirected by Italian-Brazilian Thiago Mottabeat Salernitana 3-0 this Monday, their eighth win in nine matches, two points off third place in Serie A, owned by juventus, goals of Riccardo Orsolini (14), alexis selemakers (44) And charis lykogiannis (90+2) gave the win for the local team, who has 24 points from the last 27. Their only mistake since the beginning of February was a 1–0 defeat against the competition’s undisputed leader Inter.

with 57 pointsBologna has consolidated its fourth-place finish, which will take it into the Champions League next season, hot on the heels of Juventus in free fall, who lost 1-0 against Lazio (7th) on Saturday. Scored only seven points in their last nine matches. ,

-Rome moves away-

Rome, without Argentina paulo dybala Most of the game this Monday stuck against Lecce (0-0), who is fighting to avoid relegation and who could have easily taken 3 points in a broken, open game with clear chances for both teams. The victories of Atalanta and Bologna forced Roma to win against Lecce in Via del Mare, but De Rossi’s men, without the ‘Jewel’ Dybala, who appeared in the 83rd minute of the duel, got a duel that It was very complex. Presented as a process.

And both the goals and the position in the table predicted a different match, especially seeing the good level of this ‘Loba’, which renewed after the dismissal of the Portuguese José Mourinho. But Lecce’s start troubled the ‘Giallorossi’, who could only defend themselves against a heavy rain of chances with 16 shots from the locals in the first half, allowing Roman to forgive too much.