The Last of Us 2 star shares her story that should be a warning to Kaitlyn Dever

Video game enthusiasts are known to be very passionate about their favorite video games, but sometimes things get out of control. No one can guarantee this better than its creators and voice actors, like the cast of The Last of Us Part II, who faced death threats from fans on Thursday if things didn’t go as planned. The actress who voices Abby is Laura Bailey. Has been the target of a lot of fans’ hatred, probably more than anyone. In an in-depth documentary, Laura Bailey recounts her experience following the release of The Last of Us Part II. Looks like actress Kaitlyn Dever, who stars on the show, may need to prepare for the near future!

There’s a big difference between what’s real and what’s not, but sometimes the line between the two is blurry. Something similar happened with Laura Bailey when she lent her voice to Abby, one of the most controversial characters in the gaming world. After the game’s beloved hero, Joel, is murdered by Abby, fans are in shock. After all, no one expected it! However, there was probably a better way to deal with the shock than sending hate to the person behind Abby’s voice.

In a documentary titled Grounded II: Making the Last of Us, Part II, Bailey opened up about the death threats she received following Joel’s death. He said the Internet was filled with threats of death and violence against him, so much so that he had to report the most disturbing threats to authorities. However, the worst part of it all came when Bayley’s newborn baby was snapped by angry fans. “Every time I went online, that’s all I saw,” Bailey said through tears. Nothing but death threats and threats of violence… The worst, most serious death threats were made and they made sure it was not someone who lived nearby… Yes, they threatened. Do you know who was born during all this? Yes, it was difficult. it was difficult. But, you know, more than anything, it taught me to keep my distance. ,

Bailey’s honesty was enough to bring tears to the audience’s eyes. However, his story is one of many where actors pay a price for their characters’ actions. Following the standout performance of the first installment starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, season two is set for 2025. Season two will introduce the highly anticipated character, Abby, and as fans prepare for the worst, Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever is ready to bring Abby to life.

However, given what Bailey has gone through, Dever will have to be prepared for a potential wave of hate. Concerns aside, the casting team may have once again pulled off a miracle with the nomination of this extraordinary actress. She looks perfect for this role! While we look forward to seeing Dever showcase his acting skills to the fullest, only time will tell how his performance will be appreciated by passionate fans of the franchise.