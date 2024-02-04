The Mariners acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the White Sox.

The Mariners announced Saturday that they have acquired Dominican reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the White Sox in exchange for Dominican right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zack DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 amateur draft.
Santos, 25, made 60 appearances for the White Sox last season, going 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 66.1 innings while posting a WHIP of 1.296. Santos, acquired by Chicago from the Giants at the 2022 trade deadline, has struck out 71 batters in 72 innings over parts of three major league seasons.
Berroa, who finished the 2023 season as the Mariners’ No. 15 prospect, is 23 years old and played in two games with Seattle last year, striking out three and striking out three in 1.2 innings. In six minor league seasons, he is 21–12 with a 3.58 earned run average in 124 appearances, including 77 starts.
DeLoach, 25, is a left-handed outfielder who entered Seattle’s 2024 form as the 25th-best prospect. In 2023, he moved up to Triple-A, where he hit .286 with 23 homers and 88 RBIs while posting an OPS of .868.
