Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci in the casting of the film

Following its massive success in 1988, the horror comedy Beetle Juice A sequel by Tim Burton is due. Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Monica Bellucci will be the heroines of this highly anticipated film, which is scheduled for theatrical release in France on September 11, 2024. beetlejuicebeetlejuice,



Beetlejuice Poster for Beetlejuice by Tim Burton (2024).

Beetlejuice’s big comeback in September 2024 Fans of the zany “bio-exorcist” hero Beetle Juice (1988), a mischievous poltergeist, entertaining more than scaring, doesn’t hide his delight. After a failed attempt at a sequel, Beetlejuice goes Hawaiian, In 1990, the project was buried, and no one came back to it. More than thirty years after its release, this ghost story is brought back to life in 2022 brad pitt And his production company that revived the project. The project, developed by Warner Bros., is almost finished. The film, the shooting of which has been completed, is scheduled for theatrical release on September 11, 2024. during an interview with the media WrapDirector of Photography beetlejuicebeetlejuiceHaris Zamberloukos explains that the story will revolve around a house: “basically, Beetle Juice It was already a family story. And 30 years later, that’s still the case with Beetlejuice. Makes you wonder what effort it takes to keep a family together while the world keeps getting crazier and crazier…that’s why I choose these types of projects. To me, humans should always be front and center in the story.,

Wow! Winona Ryder is back on the set of Beetlejuice 2 as Lydia Dietz! pic.twitter.com/gwKIjaaMcq – Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) 18 May 2023

Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Winona Ryder in the cast of Beetlejuice On the production side, it is Tim Burton Joe is in charge (for the first film), and Catherine O’Hara reprises her initial role, as does Michael Keaton, who again plays Beetlejuice and Winona Ryderwhich got a new life thanks to the series stranger things, who is still in full black form of Lydia. Actor Justin Theroux and william defoe She is an artist as well as an actress Monica BellucciWho is dating Tim Burton in real life and who will play the role of Beetlejuice’s wife in the highly anticipated film. Finally, in the role of the goth teenager of the family and daughter of Winona Ryder, we find Jenna Ortega, The actress who rocked Wednesday (some episodes of which were directed by Tim Burton), on Netflix, is certainly on the rise as it recently starred scream 6, Who will be the executive producer of season 2 Wednesday Lydia Deetz would be perfect in the role, which was previously played by Winona Ryder. A sensitive and sarcastic girl dressed in black who feels different, talks to ghosts and is inseparable from her camera. This character has also become so famous bella hadid and singer Anita She has already dressed like Winona Ryder in the film.



Jenna Ortega in Wednesday Season 1 © Netflix.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, an iconic film that still inspires today unexpected success at the box office Beetle Juice (1988) surprised critics and audiences and was shortlisted eighteen times in various categories and won seven awards. With its cardboard special effects and its gleefully Gothic charm, this brilliant comedy left its mark on several generations and contributed to its popularity. Tim Burton and of Michael Keatonwho will meet again for shooting batman A year later, as well Winona RyderThe actress who became the director’s favourite. Even today, there are countless people who dress up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Dietz for Halloween… and who count the feature film as one of their favorites. Furthermore, Jenna Ortega previously cited Beetle Juice one of his favorite horror works prom night And Witch, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, in theaters September 11, 2024.