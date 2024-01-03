The shocking photo that shows what LeBron James’ toes look like after 20 years in the NBA

An old photo of the basketball player who went on vacation went viral on social networks and an expert assured that he spends thousands of dollars on his care.

Lebron JamesThe iconic Los Angeles Lakers player and recognized as the NBA’s all-time leading point scorer has recently gained attention on social media. However, the reason for this attention is not related to his sporting achievements, but something else. the position of your feet After enduring one of the most distinguished careers in basketball history.

a picture of King James During his holidays he has resurfaced, showing his toes were unusually close together, the little finger unusually points up instead. The surprising thing is that this photo appears to have been taken more than a decade ago, since a 2013 report already highlighted the strange condition of James’ feet. Currently, at the age of 39, James has not yet considered retirement, despite the physical demands of the NBA on his body.

Upon seeing the related image, one user commented on social media: “Looks like he lost his little finger in an accident and then glued it back on his side.” Another said: “The Price of Greatness”While a third assured: “This is what we call a side effect of being a successful athlete, this is cause and effect.”

A podiatrist told a British newspaper about LeBron’s foot care. Sun that player last year You can spend up to $7,000 per month In podiatric care, orthopedic devices and personalized shoes. “LeBron’s left foot is also complicated and will require scalpel treatment.” To eliminate calluses and prevent ulceration,” explained podiatrist Marion Yau.

Furthermore, he explained this in detail James has a deformity in his left leg, such as loss of pigmentation in two toes and overlap of the second toe of the big toe. ,The third and fourth toes are high, and the fifth toe overlaps the fourth,” he said.

