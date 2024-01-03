A Venezuelan biologist is part of a new NASA mission to study marine ecosystems

NASA will launch its new mission in February plankton, aerosols, clouds, ocean ecosystem (motion), Whose objective will be to study the plankton, aerosols, clouds and marine ecosystems of planet Earth from space.

Within the PACE team, there is a Venezuelan scientists:Biologist Laura LorenzoniGraduated from Simon Bolivar University (USB) in Caracas, Venezuela.

“I was born and raised in Venezuela” is one of the first phrases he says when introducing himself on the social networks of the space (and now climate) agency.

Lorenzoni is a scientist Ocean Biology and Biogeochemistry (OBB) Program at NASA Science Mission Directorate.

Land and oceans are its main interests

Venezuela has a degree in biology from USB; He later obtained a master’s degree and doctorate in marine science from the University of South Florida (USA).

Lorenzoni knew she loved space and wanted to be a scientist. However, aerospace engineering careers were not offered in Venezuela, leading him to “explore other worlds, without leaving planet Earth.”

“What attracts me to space: the unknown that you can know. And we certainly know more about our moon, and we’re on our way to knowing more about Mars, than we know about our ocean,” said Venezuela in an interview for NASA en Español. The biologist said.

From Cariaco Trench to NASA

The scientist did his degree thesis on remote sensing and was later inspired to study it Cariaco TrenchLocated in the state of Sucre in eastern Venezuela, it is considered one of the main anoxic basins on Earth.

From there he got the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree and then a doctorate in Florida.

He has worked on this project for more than a decade CARIACO Ocean Time Series And he is known as a proponent of time series and remote sensing studies as tools for understanding natural and anthropogenic changes in the ocean.

