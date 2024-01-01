“The Snow Society”: the scene that made Carlitos Páez cry and more from behind the scenes

Carlitos Paez, one of the survivors of the plane crash in the Andes in 1972, plays his father in the film ‘The Snow Society’ and with the help of director JA Bayona tells us what that experience was like. (Netflix)



“This is really not the time when you should be crying,” he says. Carlitos Paez while watching a scene of The Snow Society (Society of Ice), a film by Netflix who portrays the famous tragedy of the andes, a film by JA Bayona -Who got the nomination? golden globes 2024 and is seeking an Oscar nomination this year—, featuring some survivors in a few brief sequences. Thus, Paez recounted his experience, admitting that there was a particular moment near the end that brought him to tears.

Although the story had already been made into a film by director Frank Marshall They live! (1993) starring Ethan Hawke and John Malkovich, Page himself and the audience agree that Bayona’s adaptation is the one that most realistically captures everything that happened to it 16 survivors Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571who crashed 13 October 1972 In Andes mountains,

Enzo Vogrinsik plays Numa Turkati in “The Snow Society”, the character through whom the story is told. (Credit: Netflix)

In one of the promotional videos for Netflix that reveals all the secrets behind the scenes, Carlitos Paez reveals that, although the entire film has seen him four times, the scene in which all the survivors are named is the radio itself. The only reason that made him cry.

Well, this is one of the scenes that I had to record representing my father, which was a very difficult scene, because in a way it meant getting involved not only in the story, but also in my father’s life. He was a character very important in this story, because he was the one who never stopped continuing the search,” commented the now 70-year-old Uruguayan lecturer.

The production of “The Snow Society” opted to use real snow along with non-plastic artificial snow to provide authenticity to the scenes. (Credit: Netflix)

Similarly, Carlos commented that he was moved when he mentioned each of his companions on the plane, as he remembered the moments he spent with them during those 76 days when they suffered in cold temperatures. Páez said, “When I have to put my name to Carlos Miguel Páez, my son, I get emotional even looking at the actor who represented me.” He said, “A very difficult moment, but one that I’m very proud of and it’s the moment where I personally cry in the movie.”

“I think filming that roll call was the greatest pride to be able to represent my father, but it was also one of the hardest things I had to go through,” he said about the repetition more than nine times. said in. Sequence under the direction of the Spanish director. Regarding the scene in which Carlitos Paez reunites with his son, he explains: “My father was there. What I highlight most is that on the other side, everything I struggled with to reach my family was the same.”

Learn about the true story of “The Snow Society” with screenwriter and director Juan Antonio Bayona, plane crash survivors, and relatives of those who couldn’t make it home. (Netflix)



actor of The Snow Society He underwent significant physical changes in pursuit of authenticity to his roles, conditioning his body through strict nutritional controls that simulated the malnutrition experienced by the real characters. Of course, Carlitos Paez did not survive this measure and had to lose weight, dye his hair and wear makeup to resemble his father. “I have interesting photos in which I look exactly like my father,” he said.

Bayona shared on Twitter: “This photo shows the commitment of the actors The Snow Society With their characters. This is the physical appearance of Simone Hempe, on her first and last day of filming. Antonio Escribano Father and son, two nutritionists from Córdoba who had already worked on the film fat peopleHe designed a specific diet for each actor and monitored them weekly to ensure their health, thus depicting the process with a before-and-after graph of an actor.

Simon Hempe from “The Snow Society” and his physical transformation for the film. (Credit: Twitter/JA Bayona)

The Snow Society leads the top 10 Of Netflix globally after premiering on the service on January 4 streaming,