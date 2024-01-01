Here’s everything you need to know about ASUS’s new gaming-focused smartphone

Design of the new ASUS ROG Phone 8 series

ASUS has taken the stage at CES 2024 in Las Vegas to introduce some new features aimed at revolutionizing its portfolio to the world. is one of them new generation of smartphones Under the ASUS ROG series, it aims to capture the wallets of users who are looking for a smartphone to play with.

But New ASUS ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro They are somewhat different from previous models in this family. rely more cool designThey are lightweight and ASUS has focused on improving their capabilities in sections like photograph,

In short, ASUS has focused on Build your smartphone for gamer can now attract a wider audience, Let’s review all its features.

ASUS ROG Phone 8: all the details

ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro features DIMENSIONS 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm

225 grams Screen 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED

Full HD+ resolution

Refresh rate between 1 and 165 Hz

Brightness up to 2500 nits processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to hit 12/16/24GB LPDDR5x os android 14 storage 256/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 camera previous,

50 Mpx main with OIS, aperture ƒ/1.9

13 mpx ultra wide angle

32 Mpx telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

frontal,

32 Mpx RGBW with pixel binning Battery 5500mAh

65W fast charging

15W wireless charging Other On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone port, USB 3.2 Type C connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

Taiwanese company wanted to give The design of its ROG smartphone series, with a new, more serene aesthetic that is similar to other smartphones available in the market. In fact, they are very different from the previous generation models, and have almost nothing to do with other models in the same category, such as Nubia’s RedMagic 9 Pro.

For this, it is low weight and thickness of telephone, and has made The border around the screen is narrow, Additionally, the brand welcomes hole in screenWhich on this occasion has a front camera with 32 megapixel resolution.

Another interesting innovation lies in the inclusion of IP68 protection Which guarantees its resistance to water and dust. Thus it becomes first smartphone gaming In obtaining this type of certification.

His 6.78-inch diagonal LTPO AMOLED display The crown jewel of the device’s design Full HD+ resolution and maximum refresh rate 165Hz,

It is a flexible Samsung E6 panel that, by default, is able to dynamically change its refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz, but the user has the option to Activate 165Hz Mode To enjoy an extremely smooth experience. Other than this, The graphics section is fine-tuned by Pixelworks Providing reliable color rendition even at the highest brightness levels that can be reached 2500 nits braid.

Both the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro are equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor Paired with up to 12, 16, or 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. All this, supported by a Large battery with 5500 mAh capacity With support for fast charging and wireless charging.

ASUS has integrated a series into this pair of phones Systems intended for cooling equipmentWhich can be complemented with the Aeroactive Cooler X accessory, which is smaller and lighter than the previous model.

Its camera system has also taken a significant leap forward, including Sony main sensor with 50 megapixel resolution With a focal length equal to 24 millimeters and support 2x zoom no harm. There is one with sensor six-axis optical stabilizerAvailable for both capturing photos and recording videos.

Next to this sensor, we find a secondary sensor 13 megapixel Attached to the ultra wide angle lens. For the first time, focusing on a smartphone, it has also been included gamingA telephoto lens With support for 3x optical zoom.

Although the two models that make up this series have similar features, the Pro version comes with a peculiarity: it is the only one of the two rear mini led screen which complements the “Aura” RGB lighting system, which is fully customizable and can be used to display special animations.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro price and availability

ASUS’ new ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro will soon hit the global market, just like the previous generation has already arrived.

At the moment, yes, the brand has not confirmed it official price of each variant of the ROG Phone 8 family.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.