What’s next for the Dodgers after the deal with Teoscar Hernandez?

The Dodgers have had an offseason for the ages by acquiring Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot, in addition to renewing Jason Heyward’s contract. His eventful winter continued on Sunday, when he arrived Signed a one-year, $23.5 million deal with Dominican Teoscar Hernandez.According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
The question now is: Will a Hernandez deal wrap up the Dodgers’ offseason or are there more moves on the way?
Given how much the Dodgers have already invested this winter, Hernandez’s deal could take them past the fourth and final luxury tax threshold ($297 million). It’s possible that Los Angeles will continue to bet heavily and add pieces to the team.
MLB Network contributor John Paul Morosi recently wrote that the Dodgers remain interested in star reliever Josh Hader, which Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci also reported on earlier this offseason. The left-hander is said to be seeking a contract in the range of Edwin Diaz’s five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets, the largest deal ever signed by a reliever.
In addition to Hader, the Dodgers have also been linked to two top starters in the trade market. Before the club signed Yamamoto, Feinsand reported that the Brewers’ Corbin Burns had been consistently linked to the Dodgers this offseason. Dylan Cease has also recently been linked to the Dodgers by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
