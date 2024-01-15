The status of the Premier League was as follows.

2024-03-09



Kai to the rescue! team of mikel arteta Couldn’t progress beyond a draw against local side Brentford on matchday 28 Premier League Unless someone with the last name German came along Havertz

Arsenal needed a win to take the lead and put pressure on L.everpool And Manchester City Who face each other at Anfield on Sunday.

the gunmen had to be beaten brentfordWho finished the match because of Arsenal’s errors, not because of his own merits. Declan Rice He put his team ahead in the 19th minute with a header from a superb cross from Ben White.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly, but a mistake by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale meant yoanne wissa Wear a tie. The goalkeeper looked to clear and the alert forward blocked his shot and the ball slipped into the frame at 45+3.

armory He had to suffer and he had to wait for another talented person ben white, with which another center was created armory Will get three points from his stadium. The ball went straight to the head of Kai Havertz who appeared to score the vital goal, as the Germans made it 2–1 in the final.