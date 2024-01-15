The Weeknd and Madonna finally unveil the music video for the hit “Popular”

Photo Credit: YouTube Screenshot

We had to be patient but that was all. Eight months after its release, “Popular” finally has a music video. It must be said that the explosive trio shared by The Weeknd, mother of jesus And Playboi Carti, released in June 2023 for the soundtrack to the sultry series “The Idol,” has experienced a surprising resurgence in popularity in recent weeks. Like “One of the Girls”, another track taken from “The Idol” in Lily Rose Depp and Jennie’s trio, this song rocketed up the charts, even without the help of TikTok! Thus, “Popular” was the 20th most listened to song on Spotify last week and has received 606 million views on the streaming platform so far. he also gave permission mother of jesus setting new records in the ranking, becoming their highest-charting hit in the United States since “Give Me All Your Lovin'” (2012) and in the United Kingdom since “Celebration” (2009), thus making it It became his 64th title. A career high reaching the top 10 on British soil.

“This is the ultimate collaboration.”

Building on this excitement, The Weeknd, mother of jesus And Playboi Carti has been working hard on the music video for “Popular,” which will finally be available on YouTube a few days after its preview airing in the video game Fortnite. It’s a fairly cool video where everyone is on their side: the Canadian superstar parades through the empty rooms of a palace, the rapper is in the back of a luxury car while the Material Girl starts dancing in her New York apartment. , This is the best collaboration for this song, this album, and this TV series. And you’ll hear it more in the show, too. he really is the ultimate popstar » The Weeknd gushes about “Popular,” announcing he wants to make an album for it mother of jesus,

, Because he’s a visionary and his vision is so singular, I just want to enter his world and make an iconic album of his. mother of jesus, This has always been my dream. So (“popular”) perhaps, I hope, it will taste… » Added The Weeknd, who is a total fan of the Queen of Pop. To which the iconic star replied in the affirmative! Like 15 other titles, “Popular” was added to the deluxe edition of The Weeknd’s Best of “The Highlights” on the streaming platform. 235,000 copies have already been sold in France!