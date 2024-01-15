Their car was stolen in the market, the caretaker did not see anything – La Voz de la Frontera

In the incidents recorded on Tuesday afternoon, a family’s vehicle was stolen when they went to the supermarket, and when they left, the unit was not there.

Damaris, who was with her 4-year-old son, decided to go to the market located in the Casa Magna area.

They went inside for about 10 minutes, but when they exited the establishment they realized that their car had been stolen.

He told La Voz de la Frontera that he looked for the person taking care of the parking lot, but the person on duty told him that at that very moment, he had gone to the bathroom, which is why he did not see anything .

They had to wait for the police, who instructed them to go and file a vehicle theft report.

“It is a very sad situation because a person does a job, I am a mother and a student who is trying to educate my son with values, teach him and take him on the right path, and it is sad that a How do we live in this situation as a family and my son asks why his car”

He appreciated the support of friends and customers, but above all the support of the community, who, upon realizing the story, began to assist in the work, as they own a business selling pet beds and supplies.

“We are very grateful, we feel the embrace and consolation of the Mexican community that has extended its hand to us in this situation, we are grateful because nothing significant happened, my son is fine and calm, it’s okay he Said, “We should continue to work and save honestly for a better future without influencing others.”